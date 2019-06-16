Contractors will be working night shifts when traffic is lighter to carry out deck joint repairs on the Ngaruroro Bridge at Awatoto on SH2.

New Zealand Transport Agency spokesman Oliver Postings said the work was scheduled to be carried out over the week and temporary speed limits will be in place during the work time.

There will also be stop/go signalling.

Similar restrictions will also be in place on the northern stretch of SH2 at Morere Hill and in the Nuhaka area.

A surface repair programme is being carried out at Morere while drainage maintenance work is under way around Nuhaka.

Contractors will also be carrying out seal widening as well as drainage work in the Tangoio area.

Motorists can also expect temporary speed limits at several sites between Prebensen Drive and Longlands Rd on the expressway where wire barrier installation work in being wrapped up.

Postings said it was important motorists adhered to the temporary speed limits.

He also underlined the "drive to the conditions" approach as winter began to make its presence felt across the region's highways — particularly SH5 between Napier and Taupo where snow could fall during extreme weather fronts.

"Be prepared for safe winter driving by planning your journey," Postings said.

"Check traffic and travel updates before you leave, think about where you are going and what route you should take."

He said it was vital people checked forecasts before setting off, and if the weather was set to be very bad "consider if you really need to travel".

Postings advised people to check out the NZTA information site regarding winter driving at www.nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/winter-driving