Hastings residents can expect an average rates increase of 5.6 per cent for the 2019/2020 financial year.

The increase, which still has to be confirmed at a full Hastings District Council meeting on June 27, is slightly higher than the 5.3 per cent predicted in the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan.

Projects funded in the annual plan include new community plans for Raureka, Te Pohue, Camberley and Bridge Pa and funding for upgrades at Bill Mathewson Park, the Heretaunga Croquet Club, and Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

There has also been funds allocated for planning the Te Mata Peak mountain bike trails, the Bayview to Whirinaki cycleway an artificial cricket wicket at Haumoana Memorial Park and project management assistance for the softball facility upgrade at Akina Park.

Cranford Hospice has received funding to help with its move to Chesterhope Station.

The annual plan also includes environmental initiatives such as investing in minimising the effects of what's known as forestry slash, the off cuts of forestry which can be washed in waterways, blocking them and causing floods.

Other environmental initiatives include work being carried out by the Esk River care group, nourishment protection at Cape View corner in Haumoana, and the Hawke's Bay Biodiversity Foundation.

These projects are additional to core council services such as such as roading, water and rubbish collection.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the initiatives which received funding will help make Hastings an even better place to live.

"While it's important that we focus on delivering safe, reliable, effective core services, we love this time when we hear from our community about projects that will make a difference for our people.

"We received some exciting submissions and are delighted to accommodate many of the requests within the budget for the coming year."