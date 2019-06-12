Dannevirke Community Board granted funding to three Tararua organisations at its meeting last week.

The Makotuku Progressive Association applied for funding toward the cost of paint to for the exterior of the Makotuku Hall. The application sought funding of $600.

In its application secretary/treasurer Lorraine McKay said the association had raised just over $4990 through various events including a quiz nights, dinners and dances.

"The appearance of the hall is shabby. Painting the exterior of the hall will enhance the appearance of the village. We have fundraised and spent many hours painting and decorating the inside of the hall and now wish to start on the outside."

The association is committed to keeping the hall in good repair so the community can make use of it.

Advertisement

Community Board member Terry Hynes supported the application.

"Makotuku does not have a big community, there are only about half a dozen families there so we can't expect them to pay for the paint out of their own pockets."

The Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowling Clubs applied for funding for the annual IDEAS Tournament to be held at the Dannevirke Sports Centre on Sunday July 28. It was applying for $127 to cover the hire of the main hall and the supper room,

In its application the Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowling Clubs secretary Corriene Mitchison said the help the board had given in the past was appreciated and extended its thanks.

It was hoped the tournament would again raise $2000 that would go to local IDEA Services.

Ruahine Ramblerz Leisure Marching was also granted funding to hire the Sports Centre to host its fourth Leisure Marching Display Day on December 7. The cost of the hire is $160 for two days.

The Leisure Marching Display Day is held following the Dannevirke Christmas parade which the Ruahine Ramblerz will lead. Up to 20 leisure marching teams from throughout the lower North Island attend the display day.