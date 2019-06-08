Five people have been taken to hospital after a car rolled into a drain on Taihape Road, near Hastings.

Witnesses at the scene said two people were trapped in the vehicle, which was lying on its roof in the water, for several minutes after the crash on Sunday, about 11.30am.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said one person was in a serious condition, two people had moderate and two people had minor injuries.

All five were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital for assessment.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said police had received reports of a car rolling just before 11.30am.

One person trapped was rescued just before midday, the spokeswoman said.

She said the road did not appear to be blocked.