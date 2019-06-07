Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. The Pink Floyd Experience

To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's album The Wall, a selection of the band's own favourites will complement a spectacular and fitting tribute to this Pink Floyd masterpiece. Napier Municipal Theatre, 119 Tennyson St, Napier: Today, 8pm-11pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-pink-floyd-experience/napier

2. Worldwide Knit In Public Day

Join us in the Hastings Library for Worldwide Knit in Public Day and get your stitch on! Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Today, 10am-noon

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/worldwide-knit-in-public-day/hastings

3. The Walsh Brothers

Tribute Show to, Billy T James, Prince Tui Teka, The Condors (Maori Showband).

Come and enjoy the music and comedy from the Walsh Brothers, that was the trademark of these great, Iconic, Kiwi entertainers.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier, Today, 7.30pm-10.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-walsh-brothers/napier

4. William Colenso College Book Sale

This year's William Colenso College Book Sale – a Napier tradition for 30 years – will be the last. William Colenso College, 21 Arnold St, Napier: Today and Tomorrow, 9am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/william-colenso-college-book-sale/napier

5. Intro to Acrylic Painting

In this workshop you'll learn everything you need to know to get started with painting in acrylics, including how to prepare a surface for painting, how to mix and apply acrylic paint and how build a painting from start to finish. Keirunga Gardens, Pufflett Rd, Havelock North: Today, 1.30pm-4.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/intro-to-acrylic-painting/havelock-north

6. Winter Warmer Craft - Silver Jewellery Workshop

Silver Jewellery Workshop with Ingrid Schloemer. Design and create your own pure silver jewellery. You will learn the basics of making beautiful and unique jewellery with "Art Clay Silver" and experience the miraculous transformation from the contemporary material "precious metal clay" into pure silver jewellery! Lunch included.

Taruna College, 33 Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North: Today, 10am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/winter-warmer-craft-silver-jewellery-workshop/havelock-north

7. Decorative Wall Plaque Workshop

Using a mixture of oil based paints, brushes and paint pens, Rebecca of Panoply Studio will guide you in creating a beautiful welcome or family name wall plaque. Panoply Studio, 206 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Tomorrow, 1pm-3.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/decorative-wall-plaque-workshop/hastings

8. Pet First Aid Course

Our Pet First Aid Courses educate both pet owners and those working in the industry on animal first aid and emergency situations. Waiohiki Creative Arts Village, 1184 State Highway 50, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/pet-first-aid-course/napier

9. The Father

One of the most acclaimed plays this decade, after sell-out seasons in London, Paris, and New York, this stunning production is now on in Napier

Napier Repertory Players - Little Theatre. 76 McGrath St, Napier

Runs until June 15.

Tickets From: iTicket.co.nz, i-Site Hastings, i-Site Havelock North, or Napier Municipal Theatre. Visit: www.napierrepertory.co.nz