A man has died following what is believed to have been an incident while hunting at Nuhaka, near Wairoa, on Sunday.

Police on Friday morning said the man was 21-year-old Troy Ormond, of Wairoa.

In a statement, police extended their sympathies to Ormond's family and friends.

Police were called to the incident at a rural property at about 2.45pm on Sunday to assist ambulance staff.

Ormond was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.