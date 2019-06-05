Napier City Council has approved a 6.4 per cent rates increase for the 2019/2020 financial year, as part of the city's draft annual plan.

The majority of the increased rates are due to increased kerbside recycling costs.

At a meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted to approve a part-pay option to pay for kerbside recycling, which uses council reserves absorb some of the increased cost.

This will cost an extra $39 per household per year, and deplete Napier City Council's reserves by $700,000.

Advertisement

In total $1.3 million from the council's reserves will be spent from 2019-2022.

A full pay option was also considered, which would have seen a rates increase of 8 per cent in the 2019/2020 financial year, an extra $76 per household per year.

The draft annual plan will be finalised at a meeting on June 28.