Clifton Beach has been re-opened, but residents are being warned to avoid the beach.

A statement from Hastings District Council today said there remains an "unquantified risk of injury or even death" on the beach, following multiple landslides, the first on January 23.

As of this week access has been permitted, despite warning signs in place, and kaitiaki are stationed near Clifton Campground at low tide to warn people to be careful if journeying to the beach.

Drone footage of the slip which closed the beach. Photo / Supplied

A comprehensive Quantitative Risk Analysis is currently being undertaken, anticipated to be completed by October this year.

The Department of Conservation access and facilities will remain closed until that assessment is done.