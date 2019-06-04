Some athletic hopefuls may have been left a little dispirited after entries in an all-female adventure race being held in Hawke's Bay for the first time next year had to be closed after just eight minutes on the market.

All 408 entries were sold in record time on Tuesday, meaning that with four to each line-up 1632 women will take part in the mystery race on March 27-29 next year.

Competitors will be told the exact location only the night before the start.

The trekking, kayaking and mountain bike event was first held in Rotorua in 2016, followed by Taupō the next year, Whakatāne in 2018 and in the Gisborne region last year.

CHB tourism co-ordinator Anna Molly Baldwin said demand is always high for the race which has been known to take up to 18 hours.

The short course sold out in just over seven minutes, with the medium then long courses selling out less than 30 seconds later, while some in for the long haul on a waiting list already in place for those who missed out.

"It's exciting to sell out so fast," she said. "Obviously Central Hawke's Bay is a popular destination, so we look forward to hosting all of these fantastic, adventurous women next March."

Hawke's Bay Tourism is working with Central Hawke's Bay District Council, and Hastings District Council and Napier City Council in hosting the event, which will also attract hundreds of others as race crew and supporters.