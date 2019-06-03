An argument during a debate over the chlorination of Napier City Council's water supply forced the meeting to be adjourned for a short time on Tuesday.

Councillors were meeting to discuss the draft annual plan, one aspect of which includes bring $7.8 million of funding forward to address problem with the city's water network that have been amplified by chlorination of the water.

But angry members of the public forced the meeting to be temporarily adjourned.

A member of the public asked to speak at the meeting, which is prohibited.

Advertisement

When he, and another member of the public continued to speak, Acting Mayor Faye White adjourned the meeting.

Councillors were asked to leave the room but returned a few minutes later, and the meeting was reconvened.

MORE TO COME