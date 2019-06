Road rage in Hastings has led to police responding to a report of a firearms incident in Camberley.

Police say there are no injuries but Armed Offenders Squad was dispatched as a precaution.

The firearms incident is reported to be in relation to a road rage incident which is believed to have taken place outside Hawke's Bay Hospital at 3.30pm today.

One person has been arrested and police cordons in the area have been lifted.

