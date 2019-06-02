

Receiving the letter that she was being honoured on the Queen's Birthday Honour list with the Queen's Service Medal, Evelyn Ratima said she was in pure shock reading it.

"It comes came as such a surprise when I saw the letter," she said.

"I couldn't believe I would ever be honoured like this and it's still unbelievable thinking over it now."

She says it's humbling just to be honoured on the same list as other great New Zealanders around the country.

"I know many people do great work around the country and to be among them on the list is just amazing and a huge honour."

Ratima has worked for many years in supporting and transforming the community of Whakatu in Hawke's Bay and has also been a tireless supporter and promoter of the Maori culture and language.

She established Whakatu's Christmas in the Park in 2002, along with her husband Des Ratima.

The event was a response to an increase in domestic violence and suicide following the closure of the Whakatu freezing works.

It has now become an annual event, attended by 500 to 600 whānau every year.

She also is a trustee and the treasurer of Tangoio Marae, and an active member of Te Tira Toitū te Whenua, the Hastings District Plan Cultural Values Subcommittee, and of the Hastings District Council Māori Joint Committee.

Ratima also tutors at Whakatu's Kōhanga Reo and supported its redevelopment and has been a supporter of many community projects ranging from economic development plans to local festivals.