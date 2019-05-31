The Hastings pound has a four legged friend in its stable - but not of the canine variety.

A pig has been impounded after it got loose near Flaxmere Primary School.

Hastings District Council senior animal control officer Clynton Chadwick said was captured near Flaxmere Primary School on May 18, at 10.37pm.

"We had several calls throughout the day starting at 8.59am, and went out after each call but could not find it until the last call just before we captured it."

Advertisement

"One of the callers in the afternoon said it was been chased by a group of children."

May appears to have been the month for pigs running loose in Hastings, the current one is the fourth to be impounded in the last month.

Two were returned to their owners, and the other was auctioned and sold on May 22.

As well as the four pigs, Hastings District Council has impounded three sheep and two horses in 2019.

Hastings District Council is currently searching for the owners of the pig, otherwise it will be sold or "otherwise disposed of in accordance with the impounding Act 1955", a public notice in Hawke's Bay Today's Friday, May 31 edition states.