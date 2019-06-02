St Joseph's School had a busy day last week when students took part in a Caritas Challenge and celebrated Catholic Schools' Day.

The Caritas Challenge raises funds for South Sudan and each year involves a different test around shelter, food or moving.

This year the school took on the Move It challenge, which focused on having to walk a long distance to collect water, just as millions of people living in South Sudan do every day for their families.

The challenge involved children walking to the Dannevirke Showgrounds. The older children carried buckets of water.

Catholic Schools' Day is a celebration of being lucky enough to live in New Zealand and attending a Catholic school while remembering those who live in poverty.

The children wore mufti to mark the day, which began with a special Mass for the entire school. After Mass children contributed to a coin trail, then had morning tea before setting off on their long walk.

Once at the showgrounds the children were given the opportunity to walk over the course they will use for Wednesday's cross country.

After lunch the children were treated to a free swim at Wai Splash to celebrate.

The day raised $250 for Caritas and the people of South Sudan.