Audiences for Beauty and the Beast have been so thrilled with the show another matinee for Saturday June 1 has been scheduled, starting at 2pm.

Very good crowds have supported the latest production of the Dannevirke Theatre Company in the Town Hall and they have been rewarded with amazing shows.

Sunday's matinee was nearly a sell-out, prompting director Elijah Graham to suggest a second and cast members were only too happy to perform it as a prelude to closing night.

At the matinee the huge number of children in the audience loved the action and the comedy, Le Fou (Max Te Huki) with his acrobatic, slapstick actions and Lumiere (Shaun Newell) with his French accent and behaviour being the crowd favourites along with Belle (Tania MacKay).

Many elderly appreciated being able to attend in daylight and so the decision was made.

In addition to the matinee, evening shows start at 7.30pm from tonight (Wednesday May 29), running each night until June 1.

Tickets cost: Adults - $45; Seniors - $40; Children (up to and including age 16) $18; Family Concession (2 adults, two children) $115. There are door sales.