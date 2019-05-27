Police are investigating after a portaloo burned to the ground in broad daylight in Hastings.

The untimely end to a plastic-housed portable toilet came about 4pm on Sunday when a suspected vandal's fire was discovered against a concrete wall in a parking and storage area behind Kiwibank and other businesses at the corner of Queen and Market streets.

A firefighter said that by the time crews arrived from the Hastings station there was nothing left of the latrine apart from a disc of blackened blue plastic on the ground.

A member of the public had used an extinguisher to put out the fire.

Firefighters did not know how the fire had started but it was being investigated by police.

"Inquiries are ongoing," media staff said, without adding whether police had anything to go on.