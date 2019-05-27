Friday is World Smokefree Day and to mark the occasion the Stop Smoking Service, TOAM, is offering an incentive to encourage people to give up smoking.

People joining the TOAM movement on or before Friday will receive a $50 voucher on completion of the programme and those who stay engaged with the service could win one of eight $100 New World vouchers.

Smokefree quit coach April Perenara says to take advantage of this incentive people just need to phone 0800 40 50 11 to book into the programme and they will receive a follow-up call.

Perenara is one of two Smokefree quit coaches who cover Tararua. She covers rural areas from Norsewood to Eketahuna, as well as Feilding, while Mariah Sanson covers Dannevirke and Woodville and is based at Barraud St Medical Centre on Fridays.

The smoking cessation programme runs over four to six weeks, although this can be extended if extra help is needed. It provides those who want to stop smoking with patches, gum and lozenges.

"We support anybody who wants to stop smoking, we don't turn anyone away," says Perenara. "We support anybody on their journey, we're here to walk alongside them."

Sanson has been a Smokefree quit coach for more than three years while Perenara is coming up to the three-year mark. Perenara had been working as a home-based childcare worker when she decided she wanted to make a difference in people's lives.

"I love working with people. I had lost close whānau to smoking so it was suggested that I might like to become a quit coach. It was an awesome challenge. My aim was to do something to help our people and our young generation to live in a healthy environment and to help make a difference in their lives."

She appreciates how difficult it is to give up smoking. "It's an addiction and a habit, a habit through the physical action of taking a puff."

She says the path to success lies in setting goals and targets and a change of mindset.

"It's about changing your daily routine, perhaps by going for a walk or working in the garden. It requires a lot of hard work and it may not happen that first time you try to give up. But the main thing is your mind has to be ready to give up smoking."

Perenara has found that many people who have given up smoking for years will suddenly take up the habit again.

"Often it's because they have suffered a trauma. But generally after a while they give up again."

She says it's a very rewarding role, particularly when she can see that she has actually made a difference in a family's life.

"When people stop smoking they realise they feel better, can breathe easier and they have more money to put food in their cupboards. They also find that they can save money to visit family in the South Island, something they wouldn't have been able to do in the past. People find that when they stop smoking they have a big burden lifted off their shoulders."