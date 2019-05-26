Tararua REAP is providing the opportunity for a Dannevirke student to lay the foundations for his career path.

Sixteen-year-old Kydin Allen, a correspondence student, is working at the Dannevirke REAP office through the Gateway programme, learning reception and office work.

And, as Tararua REAP general manager Claire Chapman puts it, keeping his eyes open and taking note of all that goes on in the REAP office.

Kydin will be in the REAP office for the next 10 weeks, working there one day a week.

Advertisement

Kydin says being part of the Gateway programme will help him achieve the levels he needs to set him on the path to a career as a real estate sales consultant.

He has a clear focus on the future and has a plan firmly in place to reach his goals.

Claire says Kydin's work in the REAP office will provide a good foundational learning process.

The REAP office is a familiar place for Kydin who attends regular advisory group meetings there with other correspondence students and their facilitator.

That is just one of the many groups and organisations that use REAP's meeting room.

Claire says Tararua REAP is the venue for many meetings, workshops and seminars, some REAP organises and some it hosts.

"We have events here all the time."

Claire says there is also a constant flow of people calling into the office, often people who are new to the district.

"We are not a Citizen's Advice Bureau, but if someone comes in needing information we like to take them to the right place. We don't want people leaving here unheard."