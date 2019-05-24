Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 9 of the best on this weekend.

1. Saturday Night Session with Fuego Latino

Our favourite Latin band is back! Fuego Latino brings the heat so make sure to bring your friends and your dancing shoes, and get your groove on. $15 for seated tickets or $10 entry at the door.

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm–9.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-session-with-fuego-latino3/napier

2. Aron Ottignon and Myele Manzanza

For one night only, Hastings gets treated to a one off collaboration with Paris/Berlin-based piano virtuoso Aron Ottignon (Blue Note France) and Wellington-based drummer and composer Myele Manzanza (First Word Records, Sound Signature).

Expect a mix of African dance rhythms, European flair and an anything-goes jazz exploration as these two maestros' take the Hastings Community Arts Centre by storm!

Hastings Community Arts Centre, 106 Russell St South, Hastings: Today, 7.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/aron-ottignon-and-myele-manzanza/hastings

3. Rocketman Movie Premiere

Be the first in Napier to view Rocketman, the biographical, musical, movie based on the life of Elton John. Reading Cinema, 154 Station St, Napier: Today, 7.30pm–10.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/rocketman-movie-premiere/napier

4. Skate and Scooter Comp

Comp for under 13s, under 16s and 17+ ages. Skating, scootering and tricks. Sign up on the day and don't forget your helmet. Sausage sizzle and prizes up for grabs!

Havelock North Village Green, Cnr Napier Rd and Karanema Dr, Havelock North: Today, 10.30am–4pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/skate-and-scooter-comp/havelock-north

5. Pink Ribbon Brunch

We are raising money for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ with a beautiful Pink Ribbon Brunch. Tickets are $65 with $15 of every ticket being donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Mangapapa Hotel, 466 Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today, 11.30am-2pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/pink-ribbon-brunch/havelock-north

6. Napier Library Storytime

Join us on Saturday mornings for fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all pre-schoolers can enjoy.

Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-11pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-library-storytime2/napier

7. Sports Crazy Day

Grab your sneakers, sweat bands and mates for a day of crazy non-competitive sports with one of the biggest inflatable obstacle courses in NZ at 36 metres.

Sports Park Hawke's Bay, Percival Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 11am-3pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sports-crazy-day/hastings

8. Life Drawing Sessions

Are you inspired by Jan Nigro's paintings and drawings of the figure? Then come along and hone your skills in one of our Life Drawing sessions, where we draw from life models. Bookings essential. Hastings City Art Gallery, 201 Eastbourne St East, Hastings: Tomorrow, 10am–12pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/life-drawing-sessions/hastings

9. 2019 Variety Show

The Hastings Orphans Club is staging its 2019 concert tomorrow. Organisers say there's variety galore at the show at the club's hall on the corner of Miller and Albert Sts at 2pm.Included is jazz, comedy and a magician. Tickets are $10, available from Thomsons Suits and Griffiths Footwear, or phone 873 4549, or 876 8036. Tickets are also available at Whittakers Pharmacy in Havelock North. Raffle proceeds will go towards Cranford Hospice.