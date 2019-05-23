The Central Hawke's Bay District Council has allocated $250,000 to explore an alternative to the failed Ruataniwha Dam.

As part of its Annual Plan 2019/20 consultation, the council sought views on the

proposal that a $250,000 suspensory loan be provided to Water Holdings CHB Limited.

Water Holdings CHB owns the intellectual property associated with the Ruataniwha scheme, with the consents to build the dam.

Yesterday, the council proposed to allocate the money from the Rural Wards Reserve Fund to work specifically with Water Holdings CHB Limited and other key stakeholders to determine feasible water storage and security options for Central Hawke's Bay.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker noted the crucial importance of water security for a thriving Central Hawke's Bay.

"Water security is such a crucial issue for our district."

"Our decision today reflects our commitment to gain a broader understanding of the issue of water security and is made in light of the fact that we need to invest in options alongside our community in a collaborative way".

Council's intent in developing a framework that considers water security initiatives, will include a conversation with the community about what these initiatives could look like and how these are prioritised in an inclusive and contextual way.

"I want to publicly thank members of the community for their submissions. The level of thought, dedication and time put into the submissions was fantastic", said Walker.

"I also want to recognise the shareholders of Water Holdings CHB Limited for their leadership in bringing forward this issue and we look forward to continued engagement on future options brought to the table".

The Annual Plan 2019/20 will be formally adopted at the June 20 council meeting.