If the dress rehearsal on Tuesday evening is any guide, the audiences who attend the Dannevirke Theatre Company's latest production of Beauty and the Beast will leave hugely impressed with the show.

Colour, drama, dancing, humour, great sound and lighting, continuity and excitement – the show has it all.

Director Elijah Graham has put together an extremely difficult show to perform with the extra pressures a Disney production provides, but he and the company have triumphed.

Tuesday night's dress rehearsal was a riveting performance the only downside being there was not an audience of 600 to see it.

All of the leads were very strong, Belle's (Tania MacKay) excellent portrayal of her troubled role matched by her lovely voice, Ben Ellington as Gaston showing he has a strong singing voice to add to his well-renowned acting skills, Jon Fletcher as The Beast demonstrating great strength yet frailty of confidence in himself and Graham Lund as Maurice interacting with Belle as only a father can.

The characters of the castle transformed into their roles by the old lady animate the Weta Workshop suits with great characterisation. Cogsworth (Peter White) playing the role well of the frustrated clock as time ticks away, Lumiere's (Shaun Newell) dexterity in his movement, Mrs Potts (Destine Greatbatch) with Chip (Riley-Rose McNeil) and the Wardrobe (Davina Graham) all add charm to the show.

The ensemble sings, acts and dances its roles with great energy, adorned in spectacular costumes, with expert choreography and powerful music.

Once again the Dannevirke Theatre Company has put on a show the town can be proud of. Do not miss the opportunity to see it.

There is a matinee on Sunday May 26 at 2pm and evening shows starting at 7.30pm from Wednesday May 29 to June 1.

Tickets cost: Adults - $45; Seniors - $40; children (up to and including age 16) $18; family concession (2 adults, two children) $115.

They can be purchased at the Dannevirke Information Centre or on iTicket .co.nz 0508iTicket.