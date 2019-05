A fire spread to a single-storey building at Richmond School in Maraenui, Napier on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency Services said they were called to the incident at 1.40pm.

The fire started on a fence, but spread to a single-storey building at the school.

It was unclear how much damage the building suffered.

Two fire engines were needed at the scene. The fire was under control by 2.30pm.