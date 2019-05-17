

Of the 6000 people taking part in this year's Air New Zealand Hawke's Bay International Marathon, one of the most inspiring is Korrin Barrett.

Barrett survived sepsis in 2012, but to save her life she lost her hands and legs due to multiple organ failure and being on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

She spent 233 days in hospital and countless more hours in rehab, but she decided not to accept that losing her limbs meant giving up her busy, active lifestyle.

"My favourite quotes are 'if it doesn't challenge you it doesn't change you' and 'you're given three choices in life, give in, give up or give it all you've got!' "

Korrin Barrett will be participating in the Cigna 10km on Saturday. Photo / Jodie Shanks

The Havelock North local will be taking part in the Cigna 10km this year.

"Having moved back to Hawke's Bay from Australia last year I thought this would be the perfect event to show the local community just what is possible if you put your mind to something."

In 2016 Barrett had surgery called osseointegration, where an implant is inserted into the end of the femur or tibia to enable a strong connection from the stump to the prosthesis.

She now works as a motivational speaker.

"For me it's not about how quickly I do the walk, it's the fact I'm doing it, and everyone needs to reward themselves for actually taking part.

"If you can set your mind to it then your body will follow ... and the wine at the end will be a nice reward too."

Barrett said she was happy to share her story in the hope it would inspire others.

"I'm hoping that by doing this event I'll encourage others to challenge themselves and find their inner superhero.

"It's all about living life unlimited."

The 10km walk starts at 7.45am at the Tukituki Christian Camp, heading to the finish line at Elephant Hill Estate and Winery.