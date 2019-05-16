A man was found unconscious by police at the scene of a crash in Havelock North in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police, fire and ambulance all attended the single car crash at 2.45am on Te Aute Rd between Porter Drive and Mangarau Crescent.

On arrival police found the sole occupant of the vehicle unconscious. He later regained consciousness and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The man only received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Police inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.