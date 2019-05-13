After a miserable start to the week, there's a pot of golden weather coming for Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Gerrid Keyser says that after a volatile day today, the region could keep expecting changeable weather right up until Thursday.

"Tuesday will be quite a mild day with a high of 18C and although the weather won't be wet it should be cloudy with a few fine spells."

German tourists L- R Moritz Schuessler and Magnus Thomberg play basketball during a break in the showery weather on Marine Parade, Napier today. Photo / Warren Buckland

Going into Wednesday, the temperature would heat up again with a high of 21C, but with a southerly coming in the evening people should expect a few showers.

Keyser says they won't last for long and the sun will be making its way back to the Bay to see out the rest of the week.

"Thursday and Friday everything seems to clear and there will be some great days with sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs of 20 on both days.

"That will then look to carry on into the weekend which is looking great."