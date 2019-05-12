While the rest of the country will receive a battering, Hawke's Bay remains safely tucked away from the icy winds.

MetService is forecasting a low from the Tasman Sea is which began to move over New Zealand on Sunday , bringing strong winds and rain to many places.

But meteorologist Stephen Glassey said while Hawke's Bay's temperatures won't reach 24 degrees like last Friday, the mild weather is set to continue.

"Hawke's Bay isn't expected to be has bad as other places. There's probably going to be some light rain, but that's most likely to fall in the ranges," Glassey said.

"Things are expected to get a little cooler from Monday, especially compared to what Hawke's Bay has had recently in terms of temperatures."

Glassey said temperatures for the region would stay in the teens for most of the week, ranging between 15C and 19C.

"Hawke's Bay is quite sheltered in terms of westerly flows, but it should be a predominantly fine week, apart from a few showers which will be experienced early on.

"There will be some high cloud on Wednesday and possible light rain in the South."

Glassey said northerlies were forecast to strengthen over the North Island and upper South Island, with rain setting in over much of the country.

As the low moved away to the east during the early week it will bring a period of strong cooler southwesterlies to many places - but thankfully Hawke's Bay was not one of them.

"It doesn't look too windy for the region. We are forecasting westerly winds, but Hawke's Bay is relatively sheltered and it won't be affected too much by that weather."

While a damp Tuesday was forecast, the region will be drizzled with sunshine from Wednesday onwards, with the fine weather expected to continue right up until the weekend.