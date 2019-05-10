Police are continuing an investigation into three ram raids which took place almost simultaneously in the Napier CBD earlier this week.

The raids on the Emerson St premises' took place when a vehicle or vehicles smashed through the front windows or entrances of King of Swords, a short distance from Clive Square, and several hundred metres away at the mobile phone retail outlets of Spark and 2 Degrees, on opposite sides of the street towards the eastern end of the CBD.

A police spokesperson said the Spark break-in happened about 2.30am on Monday, only a few minutes after a similar raid at a 2 Degrees store in Auckland suburb Onehunga.

The frontages of the Napier shops today still showed signs of the raids, with a window having just been replaced at Spark, and boarding in place of a window at King of Swords and covering part of the corner entrance to 2 Degrees.

Display stock was taken in the Auckland raid, but Hawke's Bay police had late today not released details of the Hawke's Bay raids.