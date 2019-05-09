

The new walls of the Hawke's Bay Opera House have been filled with 260 tonnes of concrete, with the final pour taking place this week.

Both the Hastings based Opera House and Municipal Building were closed in 2014 for earthquake strengthening, as investigations found that the 12m high side walls of the theatre were at risk of collapse during a larger quake.

Encased steel rod mesh pinned to the original brick wall forms the foundation of the shear walls. Photo / Supplied.

Strengthening has been achieved by installing seven shear walls which carry the weight of the building and are made from an encased steel rod mesh, pinned to the original brick wall.

So far 260 tonnes of concrete have been poured along with 70 tonnes of reinforcement steel and 96 tonnes of structural steel have been installed.

Boxing has been placed on each side of the walls and concrete poured into the recess,

with the new walls poured, plastered and painted.

The concrete was only able to be poured to a depth of 2m at any one time, which meant the project took 24 months to complete.

Hastings councillors last week adopted the 2019-2021 strategic plan for the project, setting out a plan on what needs to happen in order for the completion of the Opera House and Plaza by February next year - the Municipal building is expected to be completed by 2021.

Since the iconic buildings were closed in 2014, the vision has been to bring performing arts back to life as the cultural heart of Hastings and Hawke's Bay.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the community had been waiting a long time to get back into the building and use it again.

"We can't wait to have national and international acts, shows, conferences coming to Hastings again.

"It will return to being a community space where we can see and hear our children sing and perform in the Opera House and where we can host balls, award nights, the Arts Festival and many other events in our city.

"This will bring our city alive with people and fun," she said.