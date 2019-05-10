Eight things to do in the Bay this weekend.

1 Napier Library Storytime

Join us on Saturday mornings for fun and excitement as we journey through a collection of adventurous stories and tales all pre-schoolers can enjoy.

Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 10.30am-11am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-library-storytime2/napier

2 Japanese Stab Book Binding Workshop

Local artist and book binding expert Terrie Reddish will host an informative workshop on Japanese Stab Book Binding, suitable for beginners and experienced book makers alike.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 1pm-4pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/japanese-stab-book-binding-workshop/napier

3 NZ Craft & Design Show

Experience shopping for original NZ made quality goods. Rodney Green Centennial Events Centre, McLean Park, Latham St, Napier: Today & Tomorrow, 10am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nz-craft-design-show/napier

4 Saturday Night Session with Model A

The 50s and 60s have returned with this live, classic rock 'n roll band! Doo-wop girls included. The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-night-session-with-model-a/napier

6 Mother's Day Concert

The Napier Technical Memorial Band of 18 dedicated musicians under the direction of Hoani Hawaikirangi will entertain you. Honour your mother with the sound of music.

Napier Salvation Army Citadel, 56 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows, Napier: Tomorrow, 2pm-3.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/mothers-day-concert/napier

7 Mother's Day High Tea

Mangapapa Hotel is offering a beautiful decadent high tea for Mother's Day. It is $55 per person including glass of bubbles or non-alcoholic grape juice, plus tea or coffee and a special gift for all the mums. Reservations are essential. Call our team on (06) 878 3234 or email luxury@mangapapa.co.nz to make a reservation.

Mangapapa Hotel, 466 Napier Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 12pm-4.30pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/mothers-day-high-tea/havelock-north

8 Piano by the Sea

A concert of classical and popular music for piano and voice. Featuring Ludwig Treviranus on piano and Samson Setu as the voice. Ludwig is a concert pianist and last played in the Bay at Piano in the Vines. He recently supported Sol3 Mio at most of their North Island events. Samson is an up and coming opera singer who has won a number of scholarships, and is about to study in the UK to further his career.

Haumoana Community Hall, 51-53 Haumoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-3.25pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/piano-by-the-sea/hastings