Community members have received a big thanks from SPCA Napier Centre after enough funds were raised to save Archie, the dog.

About May 6, Archie a 9-month-old retriever cross, was hit by a car.

It was going to require a specialised orthopedic vet, and $757, to put his femur back together after the incident.

The SPCA had been unable to locate his owner as he wasn't microchipped so reached out to the community for help.

On Wednesday the Napier SPCA posted a "huge THANK YOU" to the community for funds raised.

"We have raised the amount needed to cover the cost of his surgery and ongoing medical costs. Any funds left over will be used to help other animals like Archie at our centre.

"Archie has now had his surgery and is on the mend! Yay! A huge thank you to the team at Carlyle Vet Clinic for heavily discounting the surgery and working their magic to fix Archie's injuries (usually the type of surgery Archie needed would be in the thousands!).

"He is doing really well and is such a sweet dog. We have been receiving lots of interest in people asking about adopting Archie. Thank you to all who have messaged us, however at this stage we are unable to take any more expressions of interest."

Archie will need time to recover before going home with a new family - but the centre does have other dogs which are ready to be adopted.