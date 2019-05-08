A group campaigning to save Dannevirke's Carnegie Building from demolition is asking Dannevirke District Council to extend its decision deadline for six months in the hope it can garner interest from community groups interested in taking over the building.

Dannevirke woman Barbara Ferguson is leading the Carnegie campaign. She learned of the building's fate four days before the Dannevirke Expo in the town hall on April 6. She gathered together information on the historic library, set up a stand at the expo and started a petition.

"This was received with great interest by a great many people. We were approached by various people who had words of wisdom from various funding agencies."

Ferguson said what was needed was advice from the Heritage Trust and engineers' reports.

"If the building is not salvageable we will bow out."

She said she believed ratepayers were unaware of the council's intention.

"The council does put information out on its website but a lot of older people don't have access to that information."

Ferguson said she spoke to Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis who told her to put her thoughts on paper and email them to the council.

"What we have asked the council for is a six-month stay of execution before it makes any decision regarding the building."

Ferguson said the Carnegie library has been the responsibility of local bodies for 110 years.

"The council's intention is to demolish the building and put in pensioner flats, but it would be lovely if we could have the council's encouragement and to work together to preserve this historic building.

"All towns have their own history and it is really important for all of us to try to preserve what is left otherwise we are diminished."

Ferguson said the group had been gleaning a lot of interest and support from the public who are now becoming more aware of the council's intention.

The council of 1907 applied to Carnegie for funding for a library and received 2000 pounds.

"Carnegie believed he should give his wealth away. His belief was that people could rise up out of poverty through education."

He built 2509 libraries worldwide with 18 of them in New Zealand, of which 12 are still standing.

"The Carnegie Building is something very special to our town."