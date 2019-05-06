Dannevirke's community vehicle is about to expand its horizons and from next week will offer rides to those living within a 20km distance from Dannevirke.

Dannevirke Community Vehicle Trust has been operating since 2014. In its first year of operation it recorded 650 trips.

Since then the demand for the service has risen with trust chairman Bob Dresser reporting that there were 1640 trips in the past financial year.

"There is no doubt this is a much-needed service in the community."

Advertisement

He said the service couldn't operate as successfully as it does if it wasn't for the team of volunteer drivers who give up many hours of their time. Before they even begin to become part of the volunteer team they must first undergo a comprehensive assessment process,

"Because of this wonderful support from our volunteer drivers the trust has recently decided that now is the ideal time to extend the service."

Rural residents, those within around 20km of High St, wanting to come into town for the day will need to phone the Dannevirke Information Centre by 2.30pm prior to the day of travel to book their trip. This will ensure a vehicle is available. A return trip will cost $20 and the service will operate between 10am and 3.30pm Tuesdays to Fridays.

Dresser says the trust has also reviewed the cost of its trips around town and has decided to charge a flat rate of $5 per trip which includes the return trip.

Again it is advisable to make bookings the day before to ensure a vehicle is available.

A recent addition to the vehicle fleet is the new Hyundai IONIQ electric vehicle sponsored by Scanpower.

"Being emission-free and cheap to run meant that the trust could review its services and make the decision to offer the rural transport option," said Dresser.

With two vehicles now on the road, the red Mondeo and the white and blue Hyundai, the trust feels it is in an ideal position to continue offering this worthwhile transport service.

"If you don't have access to transport and need to attend meetings, appointments, visit friends or go shopping, the community vehicle is available Tuesday to Friday."

Child restraints are available for children under the age of 8.