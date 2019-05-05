Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, is the advice from MetService as Hawke's Bay heads into a warm and mainly fine week.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said Hawke's Bay can expect a mainly fine week if slightly cloudy week, with some possible drizzle on Monday.

He said enjoy it while it lasts, as the country is "barrelling towards winter."

He said Monday would probably be the worst day of the week, with a mainly fine day but possible drizzle in the evening.

This is caused by a slow front off the East Coast.

Napier can expect a high of 19C and Hastings 20C.

The front will also drive clouds into Hawke's Bay and the rest of the East Coast, with this clearing as the week progresses.

Temperatures will remain in the high teens, he said.

Napier can expect a high of 19C for Tuesday and 18C on Wednesday.

Hastings will see highs of 18C on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The end of the week will fine up again, and with it the temperatures will return to early 20s.

On Thursday both Napier and Hastings can expect a high of 21C and on Friday both cities will see 22C.