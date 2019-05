One person is in a serious condition after a three car crash on State Highway 2 just south of Te Awa in Napier.

Police were called to the scene at 6.40pm on Friday.

Ambulance were called and two people have been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

The site of the crash was only 100m south of a fatal crash that occurred on the same stretch of road on April 24, in which a middle aged man died.