It will soon be easier for Hastings residents to see the inner workings of their council.

At a meeting on Thursday Hastings District Council decided to allow meetings to be livestreamed.

The change means people will be able to watch a meeting from the comfort of their own home, as opposed to having to come to the meeting.

Councillor Wendy Schollum said the decision was one the community had been asking for over the past two years.

"When I was campaigning one of the things that I found difficult was being able to get into all the meetings.

"And I imagine that there are large portions of our public that would love to be much more engaged with what happens in chambers but don't have that opportunity, because they can't take leave or get care for children or even just get to chamber."

One issue she noted was the council's official record is the minutes, which does not record everything said in chambers.

While the minutes will remain the official record, livestreaming will allow the community to see not only how councillors voted, but understand the reasons behind their vote.

Schollum hoped it would mean members of the community gained a better understanding of what happens in chambers and what is discussed.

The technology needs to be tested before it goes live, but she hoped to see it working as soon as possible, preferably before this year's local body election.

Two cameras will be used, which have the ability to cover the whole table.

Once working, the cameras will be able to detect which councillor or presenter is talking and focus on them.

Livestreaming will happen on Facebook and Youtube, and once the livestream has finished will be available to rewatch.

Currently, Hawke's Bay Regional Council is the only council in the region to livestream its meetings.

Napier City Council does not livestream, but does take publically available video recordings of meetings.