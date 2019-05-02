One of the major regrets that Tararua Alliance manager Chris Chapman has as he prepares to leave his role is that he won't see a resolution to the challenge that has been Highway 52.

It's the road that runs from Weber to Wimbledon and it has, according to Chapman, been one of the major issues to face Tararua Alliance since its inception.

"One of my biggest regrets is that I won't be here when funding to improve the road is approved and the physical work begins. It has been one of the key challenges we have faced, but I am hoping it will be resolved soon. At the moment the work is awaiting funding approval from the New Zealand Transport Agency. We can't do anything without their funding."

Chapman leaves Tararua Alliance tomorrow to take on an asset management consultancy role with WSP in Edmonton, Canada.

His role will be to assist various government departments and councils to more effectively manage their infrastructures.

He says he hadn't planned to move on but an opportunity presented itself.

"I wasn't looking for a change but the more I looked at it the more I liked it. The timing isn't perfect, but it's the right thing to do."

At this stage he is looking to spend two years in Canada.

Tararua Alliance was formed in 2014 to work in partnership with Tararua District Council and Downer to manage all transportation activity and water, wastewater and stormwater reticulation infrastructure.

Chapman has been at Tararua Alliance for two-and-a-half years. In that time, he says the greatest challenges have come from severe weather events that have affected the district's road networks and the closure of the Manawatu Gorge.

"While the gorge isn't part of our roading network, the closure has had an impact on the district's roads."

Another challenge facing Alliance is that Tararua District has the longest roading network in New Zealand and the fewest ratepayers per kilometre of road.

"It's a matter of having to balance out maintaining the standard of the roads on a limited budget."

Chapman's role is to be taken over by Dan Gerrard until a new manager is appointed. Gerrard, who was with Tararua Alliance from the start, says the manager's role is a difficult one to fill.

"A unique skill set is required. The recruitment process is under way and in the meantime I will be the interface between Tararua Alliance and Tararua District Council. I don't really see too much disruption," said Gerrard.

At Wednesday's Tararua District Council meeting mayor Tracey Collis acknowledged Chapman's work.

"You have done a fantastic job in ensuring ratepayers get the best value for money. You have a lot to be proud of and we look forward to having you back."

Collis thanked Chapman for his dedication, the work he had put in on Highway 52 and for building a good relationship with NZTA.

"I thank you for the culture you have created within Tararua Alliance."

Chapman told the meeting what had been achieved was because of a big team effort and a huge range of support.