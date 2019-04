A 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Central Hawke's Bay jolted the region awake on Wednesday morning.

The quake, with an epicentre within 5km of Waipukurau, struck at 7.14am at a depth of 32km.

More than 250 people had reported feeling the quake, as at 8am, from as far south as Wairarapa and as far north as Tangoio.