A fine day's motorcycle ride and some fine raffle and auction goodies has provided the Napier and Hastings RSA-driven Poppy Welfare Trust with a $4000 boost.

"Yeah it was a good day — and it's something we'll continue to keep doing," organiser and president of the NZ Social Cruizers Hawke's Bay club George Sands said.

The club staged the ride, which set off from the Napier RSA and finished after a run through Central Hawke's Bay at Club Hastings, last Sunday. About 200 motorcycles and riders took part.

"The money we raised will be split between the two trusts," Sands said.

Advertisement

Since staging the first Ride of Respect four years ago the club has raised close to $14,000 for the RSA's twin-city trusts.

Sands said the ride was considered by many riders as one of the best in the country due to the way it was organised and run.

"We hear that a lot," he said, adding motorcyclists from Wellington, Auckland, Taupo and Gisborne arrived to take part, as they had for previous rides.

He paid tribute to the number of people and businesses that happily donated auction and raffle items which all added to funds raised.

There was only one slight mishap when roadworks near Te Aute caught one rider out — although she was not injured and club members had a whip around to pay the insurance excess for the bike's repairs.

There will be a name change for next year's outing. It will become the Remembrance Ride as Social Cruizers HB take over full running of the event.

The club's focus on supporting local organisations will kick-start again on May 18 when it stages a fundraising ride for the Hawke's Bay Air Ambulance.

"So valuable to the whole community so we'll be out there again."