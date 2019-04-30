pic number in photo archive A_DAN26187.JPG

The Saddle Rd will have a three-week lane closure for continuing roadworks from tomorrow.

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that the westbound lane of Saddle Rd will be closed for three weekdays per week, for a period of three weeks, which started yesterday.

The lane will be closed for roadworks from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, then another three days the following two weeks.

The work is planned to be completed by May 17. Planned closure days may change dependant on weather. There will be no closures on weekends.

The full westbound closure allows for the safe and efficient construction of the remaining pavement works on the steep, narrow Woodville side of Saddle Rd.

The road will be under stop/go traffic control during the lane closure. Motorists can still travel east over the Saddle Rd from Ashhurst towards Woodville, but will not be able to travel west over the Saddle Rd from Woodville towards Ashhurst during the closures.

The alternative route for westbound traffic is via the Pahiatua Track.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and take care on the road while the works are under way.

The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while these important roadworks are completed.

