Sports clubs and community groups are being urged to have their say at the upcoming Tararua District Council gambling venue policy review. Clubs and community groups currently receive over $1.54 million a year from the gaming machines located in the district's 10 gaming venues.

The gaming funding generated is used to support sporting groups such as the Dannevirke Tigers Rugby League Club and Dannevirke Sports Club; community organisations such as Tararua Community Youth Services; local schools including Ruahine School; and local kindergartens and playcentres. Bruce Robertson, representing a gaming industry group, stated that although these organisations find the funding extremely valuable, there is little publicity around the benefit that comes from gaming grants.

Robertson urged community groups to make a submission to council detailing what they have been able to achieve with the funding obtained. Submissions can be made on the policy by clicking the "have your say" link on the home page of the Tararua District Council's website. Submissions close on May 10.

Robertson's own submission noted that the time has come to consider replacing the current restrictive cap of 100 gaming machines with a cap of 115 gaming machines.

He warned that erosion of the community funding infrastructure was leading to more and more grant applications being declined, due to a lack of available funds for distribution.

The New Zealand National Gambling Study: Wave 3 (2014) noted that the problem gambling rate had remained the same over the previous 10-15 years, despite gaming machine numbers decreasing.

Robertson also warned that any further reduction in the local gaming machine offering may lead to a migration of the gambling spend to offshore internet- and mobile-based offerings.

While it is illegal to advertise overseas gambling in New Zealand, it is not illegal to participate in gambling on an overseas-based website or mobile phone application.

Robertson commented that offshore-based online gambling poses considerable risks because it is highly accessible, being available 24 hours a day from the comfort and privacy of your home. In contrast to gaming venues, offshore-based online gambling does not generate any community funding for New Zealanders, no tax revenue is generated for the New Zealand Government, and no contributions are made to problem gambling treatment providers via the problem gambling levy.