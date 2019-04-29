If you happen to see an excavator in the Mangarau Stream in Havelock North, don't panic.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's works group is carrying out works in the stream on behalf of Hastings District Council, with diggers craned in to help fix a retaining wall.

The plan is to rebuild an eroded section of retaining wall that currently protects the Havelock North sewer interceptor main, which runs parallel with the stream.

Council has said Plassey St residents from Complin St to the cul de sac head will have vehicle access to properties at all times, but is asking people to be vigilant as heavy machinery will be operating in the area.

Advertisement

Work is expected to finish on Friday, May 10.