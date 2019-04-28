

Autumn is well and truly on its way to Hawke's Bay this week with the weather playing its part in the change of season.

Forecast for the week shows mostly overcast skies and off and on showers throughout the day's this week according to MetService meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk.

"It's not going to be terrible rainy days this week but it's not going to be the most pleasant outlook this week."

Monday sees a couple of cold fronts coming in that will bring with it mostly on and off showers that will move over into Tuesday and last most of the week.

"You can expect a high of 21 on Monday but with that cold front coming in things will get a bit cooler with it dipping to 16 on Tuesday and sitting around that for most of the week."

With things starting to cool down and the weather starting to set in autumn is certainly here so it might pay to get your firewood sorted and heaters ready because winter is just around the corner.