

A former Central Hawke's Bay shearer is recovering in The Royal Melbourne Hospital after he was involved in a serious car crash in Victoria, Australia.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up in support of Liam Quinlivan , 25, who suffered injuries to his neck, back, ribs, feet, spleen and kidney, along with a very small bleed on the brain.

"He will be needing ongoing medical treatment at the Royal hospital at this stage we won't know how long that will take, and they will need all our support and aroha to help him and his family get through this," the page post said.

His family are currently travelling to Australia and are set to arrive on Monday to be with Quinlivan.

So far, $1165 has been raised out of $5000 to support him with his medical costs as he is to undergo surgery in hospital.

It's not the first time the hardworking father of three has been in a serious accident. He was one of 11 people involved in a van crash in 2016 after the vehicle he was travelling in rolled near Waipukurau.

The driver was not injured, but Quinlivan along with the other passengers suffered several injuries as a result of the crash.

Quinlivan was originally contracted under The Shearing Co, based in Waipukurau and run by Neil and Anna Waihape.

"He's a good guy and a hard worker, it's just sad that something like this has happened. From what I understand, he's lived in Australia for a few years now," Waihape said.

To make a donation go to https://www.gofundme.com/eb3bcm-liam.