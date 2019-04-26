1 Adam Hattaway and the Haunters

A.H & the Haunters are playing the Common room for the first time on April 27 and they can't wait! Having just recorded their second album, they're keen as to unveil the new stuff for you ASAP.

The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 8pm– 12am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/adam-hattaway-and-the-haunters/hastings

2 The Extravaganza Fair

The Extravaganza Fair is a free, family, fun day out with something for everyone. We're bringing to NZ a unique style of market stalls, arts and craft, food, musical entertainment, circus shows, performers, unique to NZ tiny homes, including open home and kids shows & games. We're bringing back the "old school", join in our sack races, tug of wars and musical bean bags and be in to win prizes!

Havelock North Domain, Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today and tomorrow, 9am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-extravaganza-fair/havelock-north

3 Printmaking with Gelatin – Weekend Workshop

Join Angela for two hours of fun, making prints with gelatin plates. This technique is easy to do, and no press is required. Once you have learned how to do it, you can carry on printing at home. Make cards, prints to frame or wrapping paper.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron Stt, Napier: Today 10.30am-12.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/printmaking-with-gelatin-weekend-workshop/napier

4 Messy Church

Fun for primary and intermediate-aged kids and their families. Crafts and music to tell Bible stories.

St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/messy-church2/hastings

5 The Boston's / Boston Tea Party

The Boston's Acoustic guitar originals and jazz vocals with Dave Boston guitar, Naomi Fenwick guitar and Sean Boston vocals. Boston Tea Party featuring Chrissie Atkinson.

For a second half of jazz, blues and instrumentals, The Bostons are joined by Matiu Whiting, bass, Cameron Budge, drums and powerhouse vocalist Chrissie Atkinson.

Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 5.30pm-8.15pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-bostons-boston-tea-party/napier

6 The Ossian St Vintage Market

Always a treasure trove, including vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewellery, second-hand furniture and accessories. We are located in the carpark opposite FG Smiths and Aroha anbd Friends.

F.G Smith Eatery, 9A Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 8am-1pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-ossian-street-vintage-market/napier

7 April Holiday Programme Lego Session

Let your imagination go wild. Free-form building session. Suitable for ages 5-12. Parents and guardians of children aged 8 and under are asked to stay in the Lego area. Parents and guardians of children aged 9 and over are asked to stay in the library area. Younger and older siblings aged between 3 and 13 are welcome. Children aged 3 and under require one-on-one supervision by a parent or guardian.

Napier Libraries, Herschell St, Napier, Hawke's Bay: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/april-holiday-programme-lego-session3/napier

8 The Karl Austin Experience

Karl Austin is a comedic musician with a passionate talent. The multi-instrumentalist plays and utilises several instruments during performances including piano, guitar, fife, trombone, trumpet and tin whistle.

Havelock North Domain, Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today and tomorrow, 9am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-karl-austin-experience/havelock-north