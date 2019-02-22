Two people have been treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation after a fire in a Hastings garage.

Two fire trucks from Hastings were called to put out the fire on Sussex St, Mayfair, about 12.30pm.

A St John ambulance was also sent to the scene and treated the pair.

A fire communications spokesperson said the fire was small in size and was extinguished quickly.

Advertisement

The occupant of the house who wished to remain anonymous said she was "shaken up" after the incident.

She said the fire was started accidentally with a cigarette lighter in the garage / sleep out area.

"I could see the flames up in rafters and I just freaked out and ran around the back to get the hose and we managed to put it out."

"I'm just glad that we caught it quickly and it didn't cause more damage."

A single fire truck was still at the scene at 1.45pm along with St John Ambulance crew.

It's the second house fire Hawke's Bay fire crews have attended this week.

Emergency services were called to the property on Cumberland Rise about 3pm on Wednesday.

Two teenagers were inside the house at the time, but were not injured.

"The fire caused significant damage to the living area and initial inquiries indicated it may be suspicious," a police spokesperson said.

The investigation was ongoing and police would not comment further.

NZ Fire Service Hawke's Bay area commander Ken Cooper said smoke alarms installed in the house alerted the teenagers to the fire and they escaped the property safely.

"It's a timely reminder that smoke alarms really do save lives, we can't emphasise how important it is for people to have working smoke alarms in their homes."