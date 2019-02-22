While Cyclone Oma is staying away from New Zealand, the storm is still having an effect on New Zealand's weather.

MetService Metrologist Lisa Murray says the hot, muggy air in Hawke's Bay, and across much of the North Island, is a result of being downstream from the tropical storm.

The warm air, coupled with a southerly moving up the South Island, is going to cause rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms.

Murray said it will most likely be showery with a high of 25C.

"As you get into Sunday, there will be some rainfall that will spread north from the morning and into the afternoon.

"Some of that rain could possibly be heavy and thundery as the winds change."

She said southerly winds could get up to gale force, especially in coastal and exposed areas.

"The temperature difference is the most notable aspect of Hawke's Bay weather, moving from a high of 30C on Friday, to 25C Saturday, 20C on Sunday and 18C on Monday."

Murray said in a few days time maximum daytime temperatures will be similar to the overnight lows Hawke's Bay has been experiencing recently.

She said it was a good idea for people to keep up to date with the weather forecast through the MetService website, as the upcoming storm is unpredictable in nature.

The weather has forced the Puketapu Fair to be cancelled. Spokesperson for the fair, Richard Howell, said the decision was disappointing but necessary.

He said due to the wind, putting the fair on would have risked people's safety.

"We can't afford to have tents flying around and hurting people."

He said it was disappointing, as the fair is a big fundraiser for the Napier community.

Due to the stallholders' other commitments they are unable to hold the fair at a later date.

Two free concerts at the Village Green in Havelock North and Cornwall Park In Hastings run by Arts Inc Heretaunga have also been postponed, organiser Pitsch Leiser said.

He said artists were travelling from Rotorua and Wellington for the concerts, and deserved to have a great audience, therefore it was prudent to postpone to the weekend of March 2.