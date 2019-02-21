Havelock North Village pool will remain closed until an investigation into Thursday's chlorine spill has been completed.

Initial information indicates that there was a minor chlorine leak originating from the chlorine gas cylinder held on-site, a spokesperson for Hastings District Council said.

The leak has been fixed, however the pool will remain closed until the council completes a systems safety check, and undertakes any health and safety updates needed.

It is not known yet how long the investigation will take, the council will keep the community informed as to when the pool will re-open.