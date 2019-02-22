Plans are coming together for a fantastic celebration of 30 years of the Tararua District, including a photo competition for locals.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, the Tararua District Council is inviting residents to define the district in pictures.

A photography competition running from January to September is giving local photographers an opportunity to capture the heart of Tararua District over four seasons, with the theme of "What Tararua Means to Me".

The competition is being driven by district council staff member Joy Kopa. A selection of images will be published in a limited edition coffee-table book, featuring the winning entry on the cover. Kopa has been busy getting details of the competition circulated throughout the district.

The competition has three sections – adult, secondary school and intermediate or primary school – and there will be prizes for each. In addition, the winner will receive a copy of the book.

The council hopes the competition will show the district through the eyes of residents.

Kopa said it was important to run the competition until September so all aspects of the district could be captured.