1 Messy Church

Fun for primary and intermediate aged kids based on Bible stories, Craft, music and fun. Evening meal included. Whanau welcome. For more details contact Rosie on 876 8350 or text 0211 676 378. St Martin's Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/messy-church/hastings

2 Hang Time

A film by Casey Zilbert. Hang Time is a Wine Movie for Millennials. Three 20-something friends get some much-needed hang time when a cancelled wedding sees them spend a long weekend together on a beautiful vineyard with all the wine intended for the wedding. MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Today, 7pm–9pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hang-time/napier

3 Dave Aitken Group

Bring your picnic and join us at Nelly Jull for the Summer Series Free concert. Nelly Jull Park, Islington Drive, Waipawa: Tomorrow, 4.30pm-7.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/dave-aitken-group/waipawa

4 Yamas and Niyamas - Yoga's Ethical Guide to Living

The Yamas and the Niyamas lead us on a path of transformation, self-knowledge and moral perfection, and this applies in all spheres of daily life. What can this workshop contribute to in your life? The workshop is suitable for any level - beginners in yoga and yoga teachers alike. Breathe, 32 Havelock Rd, Havelock North: Today, 4pm-7pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/yamas-and-niyamas-yogas-ethical-guide-to-living/havelock-north

5 Black Barn Growers' Market

Under a big ring of plane trees the canvas-covered market has its own place nestled in the heart of the vineyard. Local growers, bakers and producers are either to bed late or up early getting the very freshest and the best produce ready for market Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am-12noon

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/black-barn-growers-market/havelock-north

6 Piece-Makers Market

All stallholders have made, designed or found gorgeous, high-quality products including homewares, children's clothing, fresh flowers, furniture, textiles, jewellery and objects. We support small businesses who produce their goods locally, by hand or practise other ethical design, manufacturing and trade principles. Hawthorne Coffee Roasters, 23 Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/piece-makers-market/havelock-north

7 Bob Marley Tribute Show with the Rude Boyz

The whole world loves the Legend - Bob Marley. His songs of revolution, spiritual redemption and call for one love world harmony have transcended generations. Hawke's Bay's favourite reggae sons - The Rude Boyz - perform a tribute to legend. The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 8pm–12am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/bob-marley-tribute-show-with-the-rude-boyz/hastings

8 Napier Hill Cemetery Tours

Discover tales of tragedy and bravery as the tour winds its way through the historic cemetery guided by MTG's Curator of Social History Gail Pope. MTG Hawke's Bay, 1 Tennyson St, Napier: Tomorrow, 2pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-hill-cemetery-tours/napier