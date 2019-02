A Lotto player in Havelock North just got $20,000 richer after winning Lotto Second Division.

The winner is one of eight across the country to walk away with $19,854 on Wednesday night.

The Havelock North winner bought their ticket at Paper Plus Select in Havelock North.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the Havelock North Paper Plus, get your ticket checked at any lotto outlet online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.